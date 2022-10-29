The season of scares has begun and we are just hours away from going out to celebrate Halloween. It's time to bring out our best costumes and decorations. But first, check here to see if October 31 is a bank holiday.

Halloween is just around the corner and most are already making plans for the night, since during the morning they will have to continue with their usual routines, due to the fact that this year it falls on a working Monday. But what do people usually do on October 31st? Well, there are several great options, such as going out trick or treating, going to amazing costume parties, carving pumpkins or simply celebrating with friends, family or co-workers.

The origins of the celebration go back a long way, more precisely in the 1900s, when some spooky decorations started to be produced. While the costumes appeared in the 1930s and the custom of going out for trick or treating in 1950, only 20 years later. This became one of the most profitable holidays of all, if not the first.

The holiday came to the United States thanks to immigrants from Scotland and Ireland. Since that time it is believed, according to some European cultural traditions, that October 31 is when magic is most potent and spirits can make contact with the physical world. Soon it was consecrated as the night before All Saints' Day.

Is October 31 a Bank Holiday?

Halloween is not a holiday and businesses have normal opening hours. Government offices and businesses will be open as usual, as will transportation and mail services, schools and stores will be open as usual. October 31 is not included in the Federal Reserve System's holiday calendar, so it is not considered a Bank Holiday.

Most businesses, both wholesale and retail, will be operating at their usual hours, due to the fact that this year's celebration fell on Monday, a business day. In case you are thinking about how to decorate your home or party, remember that Spirit Halloween will remain open and operating to the public.

What is a Bank Holiday?

Bank Holiday does not have the same meaning in all parts of the world. In the United States the term refers to those days on which banks (some such as Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo and CitiBank) are closed by executive or congressional order, without necessarily being directly related to national holidays.

In contrast, in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the term is attributed to holidays traditionally enjoyed by bank workers, which have now been extended to other sectors, remaining active only in services such as fire, ambulance, medical, police and others.