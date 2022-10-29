It’s time to go trick-or-treating! Last year, due to the pandemic, there was not much movement on Halloween. 2022 will be totally different and we will have to bring out the best of our game. Here, check out when it will take place and at what times (depending on your state or city).

Halloween is just around the corner and most people have already started to prepare all the preparations. Some celebrities have already shared their next costumes and many people in the community have had the spookiest decorations in the entrance of their homes for weeks. Many people wonder what is the ideal plan to celebrate All Saints' Eve.

Well, there are many options, some like having a big horror movie marathon, organizing a big party for everyone you know, having a delicious themed meal and many more. But the most awaited and fun of all is the Trick-or-Treating, where the little ones usually go trick-or-treating to all the houses in the neighborhood along with their parents and friends, and then come back and see how big is the loot they got.

In case you want to stock up for when the time comes, remember that most stores will be working their usual hours, as will major services such as banks, the post office, transportation and more. Here, check out everything that will be open on Monday, October 31.

Is trick or threating on Sunday or Monday?

This year, Halloween falls on a Monday and since it is a work day for the older kids and the younger ones have school, everyone is wondering when it is more appropriate to trick or treat. Well, this can vary depending on where you live and also the ages of the children. Most communities will do it on Monday night, although there are some families that choose to move it to the weekend.

Trick-or-Treating 2022: What time does it start and end per city

Trick-or-treat start times vary according to the age of the children and where they live. Generally, younger children tend to go out earlier. In most communities, the activity begins around sunset, usually between 5:30 and 6 PM.

On the other hand, it ends around 9 PM every Halloween for the older children, while for the little ones it ends at 8 PM, a little earlier. Once the neighbors turn off the lights it is the perfect indicator to know to go home and see how much candy and treats they got.

Here, check what time it starts and ends according to your city or state: