Halloween is the ideal time to have big marathons of the best horror movies that have been created over the years. There is nothing better than some classics or new horror and mystery productions. Here, check out which are the best stories based on true events.

October 31 celebrations are already underway and this year they will be in style. The costumes promise to be iconic and the decorations, spooky. It's the ideal time to take a break from the routine and have a good time with your loved ones, such as your family, friends and co-workers.

One of the big plans is to do a big horror movie marathon. This year has been quite good in terms of productions. Titles like Smile, Halloween Ends, Terrifier 2 and many more have been released.

Halloween is only 2 days away, so here we are going to prepare you in the best way to make great scary marathons, with new great productions and the most iconic classics that have endured over time and have become cult movies. Here, check how and where to see them:

What are the horror movies based on real events?

The Exorcist – 1973

The classic continues to be the most terrifying film so many years after its debut. The story is based on the case of a 14 year old boy, whom researchers and historians named Robbie and to whom extraordinary and, for the priests who guarded him, incomprehensible things happened. The Catholic authorities in Washington agreed to have him undergo an exorcism, which was not very common.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 1974

Ed Gein is the killer who inspired the movie but it is not based 100 percent on the facts as they happened in real life. He was arrested for having in his home a multitude of skulls used as bowls, ashtrays, lamps and couch covers made of human skin. Some organs were found in the freezer.

The Amityville Horror – 1979

It is based on the Lutz family's actual experiences during the 28 days they spent in their Amityville, New York home. Just thirteen months before the family moved there, Ronald DeFeo Jr. had murdered six family members in the house.

Poltergeist – 1982

The classic is based on the Hermann family, who claimed that their home in Long Island, New York, was haunted by a poltergeist due to objects mysteriously flying around the house. They opted to move but believe the events were due to the house being near a Native American burial ground.

A Nightmare on Elm Street – 1984

Wes Craven, the film's director, confessed that he was inspired by newspaper articles in the Los Angeles Time about young Southeast Asian refugees who died in their sleep. According to various reports, many men would refuse to sleep because of nightmares they feared would lead to their death, with a total of 26 men dying in this way in 1981.

Scream – 1996

The slasher story was inspired by the Gainesville mutilations in Florida, in which several young men were murdered in the community. Screenwriter Kevin Williamson saw a television special about the murders and ended up creating the script about a knife-wielding killer.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose – 2005

The story is based on the life of Anneliese Michel, a 17-year-old girl who suffered strange paranormal attacks. Allegedly in 1973 she became intolerant of various religious objects and began to hear voices. She and her family were convinced she was possessed and sought out a priest to perform an exorcism on her.

Zodiac – 2007

It is inspired by the Zodiac Killer, who was behind brutal murders in San Francisco during the 1960s and 1970s. He also used to taunt the police by sharing riddles and coded messages through the press. The case remains unsolved.

The Strangers – 2008

It is inspired by real-life violent crimes, including the murders committed by the Manson family and the 1981 Keddie Cabin Murders, where three masked assailants killed four people in a California resort town.

The Haunting in Connecticut – 2009

It is based on the story of the Snedeker family, who rented a house that turned out to be a former morgue in Connecticut in 1986. Ed and Lorraine Warren claimed that the house was invaded by demons.

The Rite – 2011

Inspired by Father Gary Thomas, one of 14 Vatican-certified exorcists working in the United States. While studying in Rome, the priest met journalist Matt Baglio, responsible for writing about him in the book The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist.

The Possession – 2012

The film was created from an eBay listing of a "dybbuk box" accompanied by a horror story written by its owner, Kevin Mannis. A dybbuk is an evil spirit that has the ability to haunt and possess the living, according to Hebrew folklore.

The Conjuring – 2013

It is the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, demonologists known for investigating the Lutz family. It is based on their previous case involving a possessed doll: Annabelle. Several movies were made and they all tell a different case of the paranormal investigators.

Deliver Us From Evil – 2014

A New York City police officer encountered paranormal activity while working on crimes that happened in the city and it led to serious consequences for him and his family.

Annabelle – 2014

Annabelle was the doll that a 27-year-old nurse received as a gift from her mother in the 1970s. Some time later, strange things began to happen, such as the doll changing its position by itself or notes appearing on the floor asking for help. The doll was taken to a medium and its owner found out that she was a 7 year old girl who died and wanted to draw attention to herself to be loved.

Veronica – 2017

This was a bizarre unsolved police case that made headlines under the so-called "Vallecas case" in 1991. Estefania Gutierrez practiced a séance at her school, but a nun interrupted and in the middle of the séance broke the Ouija board. Some time later, Estefani suffered all kinds of attacks by apparent strange figures, something that the police could not explain and ended tragically.

Winchester – 2018

It is based on the true story of Winchester Mystery House, the residence of the late Sarah Winchester. The house is still a mystery because of its renovations and different paranormal activities taking place there.

After Sarah's daughter passed away due to illness and her husband died of tuberculosis, she moved to San Jose and began renovating a cottage until she passed away in 1922.

The house currently has 160 rooms including 40 bedrooms, 40 staircases, 13 bathrooms, 6 kitchens, 10,000 panes of glass, 2,000 doors, 52 skylights, 47 fireplaces, three elevators, two basements and only one shower.

Things Heard & Seen – 2021

Based on the 2016 novel, All Things Cease to Appear, by Elizabeth Brundage, the story loosely portrays alleged supernatural experiences in a house Brundage and her husband rented.