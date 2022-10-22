We are only 9 days away from Halloween and it's probably time to start thinking about which costumes will be the best to go out and celebrate it. Don't worry, here's a list with the best options to shine this year as some of the most famous characters.

Halloween 2022: What are the best pop culture costumes?

With the arrival of new productions to the screens, more costume ideas were emerging with the incredible costumes that were made in each one of them. These have been improving over the years and becoming more and more detailed. So this year's Halloween will see many iconic characters roaming the streets.

There will be no shortage of fun ideas this October, no doubt about it. We can travel back in time with great dresses like Bridgerton or we can simply bathe in blood Carrie style. We are likely to see a lot of guys and girls dressed as a couple, will we see new Nate Jacobs and Maddies? We'll have to wait until tonight to find out.

Clothing is something that has always stood out in movies and series, as well as the makeup of each character. House of the Dragon, Top Gun, Euphoria and Elvis (among other productions) have installed several fashion trends and it's time to bring it out on All Saints' Eve. Get ready, the party is about to begin.

What are the best costumes to make for Halloween 2022?

Eddie Munson from Stranger Things

King Viserys from House of the Dragon – Cats paw, gold mask and robes.

Velma

Elvis

What We Do In The Shadows – Fangs, Nadia’s dress and wig.

Kate Sharma from Bridgerton – Kate Regency Dress and purple rhinestone earrings.

Marilyn Monroe from Blonde

Anna Delvey from Inventing Anna – Red off-the-shoulder dress, oversized sunglasses, head scarf and celine glasses.

Elizabeth Holmes from The Dropout – Black turtleneck sweater, glass vial and blonde wig with dark roots.

Evelyn from Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sausage fingers, white blouse, Laundromat cosplay costume and goggly eyes.

Galadriel from Rings of Power – Medieval warrior costume and sword.

Moon Knight

Maddy from Euphoria – Cut-out dress and Maddy nameplate necklace.

Carmy from The Bear – Dark blue apron and white T-Shirt.

Mabel from Only Murders in the Building – Orange faux fur coat, yellow beanie, plaid pants and red headphones.

Vecna from Stranger Things

Klaus from The Umbrella Academy

John Dutton from Yellowstone – Cowboy hat, western style belt and denim shirt.

Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad – Full body temporary tattoos, pink and blue wig, training javelin, Harley Quinn red dress or cosplay costume.

Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) from WandaVision

Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus

Mia Goth in Pearl

Sandie from Last Night in Soho

Amleth from The Northman

Halloween 2022: What are the best costumes for couples?

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee from Pam and Tommy – Faux leather jacket, black jet sunglasses, temporary tattoos, blonde wig and black bustier.

Valyrian Wedding from House of the Dragon – Robe, black goblet, blonde wig and fake blood.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth

Morticia and Gomez Addams from The Addams Family

Malaria and Grim from The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy

Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Galadriel and Sauron from Rings of Power

Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon

Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn from You

Jamie and Claire Fraser from Outlander

Pennywise, the clown and Georgie Denbrough from It

Eric Draven and Shelly Webster from The Crow

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn