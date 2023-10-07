The Halloween season has already begun, and luckily for many Netflix users, the platform has a wide variety of horror titles that are perfect for late-night marathons.

Two of them have been nominated for Academy Awards, and this doesn’t happen frequently. Horror productions have not often reached such recognition at the Oscars, so there have been only six titles recognized.

Many of these movies have been trends in the rankings of the most-watched on the platform and it seems they might soon earn a spot on the list again. Here, check out the two must-watch ones…

The 2 Oscar-nominated horror movies to watch on Netflix

Get Out (2017)

Chris and his girlfriend Rose go upstate to visit her parents for the weekend. At first, he reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

Jaws (1975)

When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes the townspeople of Amity Island, the police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the blood-thirsty beast.