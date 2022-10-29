Halloween is almost here, and over the weekend there will be a lot of celebrations. Whether you and your friend will be attending a costume-party or just hanging out and watch some horror movies, this time of the year is the perfect excuse for a fun-themed drink

Sure, there are classic cocktails that could work perfectly fine for a Halloween party, but why waste the chance to create some unique drinks for your friends and family? It seems like many people are looking for fun alternatives and Google has all the data for the favorites Halloween-inspired cocktails.

Based on Vampires, zombies, the classic pumpkin spice or your favorite TV or movie character, there are a lot of options to . If you want to get some ideas, you can check this list of the most popular Halloween drinks in your state, according to Google Trends. 

Halloween Drinks: The most popular cocktails by state in 2022 

One of the most popular cocktails for Halloween is the Sweet Poison Cocktail, which is the most googled in seven states. This cocktail is made with light rum, coconut rum, Blue Curacao, and pineapple juice. The other most searched for is the Witches Brew, which is made with vodka, lime juice, Raspberry liqueur, Sprite and coloring. Check out all the list: 

  1. Washington: Sweet Poison Cocktail 
  2. Oregon: Poison Apple Cocktail 
  3. California: Zombie Cocktail 
  4. Nevada: Pumpkin Spice Martini 
  5. Idaho: Skeleton Key Cocktail 
  6. Montana: Good and Evil Cocktail 
  7. Wyoming: Hocus Pocus Cocktail 
  8. Utah: Witches Brew 
  9. Arizona: Hocus Pocus Cocktail 
  10. Colorado: Zombie Cocktail 
  11. New Mexico: Witch’s Heart Cocktail 
  12. North Dakota: Corpse Reviver No. 2 
  13. South Dakota: Sweet Poison Cocktail 
  14. Nebraska: Devil’s Margarita 
  15. Kansas: Witches Brew
  16. Oklahoma: Butterbeer 
  17. Texas: Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail 
  18. Minnesota: Witches Brew 
  19. Iowa: Sweet Poison Cocktail 
  20. Missouri: Black Widow Cocktail 
  21. Arkansas: Bloody Mary 
  22. Louisiana: Witches Brew 
  23. Wisconsin: Sweet Poison Cocktail 
  24. Illinois: Dracula’s blood 
  25. Michigan: Sweet Poison Cocktail 
  26. Indiana: Black Magic Margarita
  27. Ohio: Sweet Poison Cocktail 
  28. Kentucky: Blood bag cocktail 
  29. Tennessee: Witches Brew 
  30. Mississippi: Blood Bag Cocktail 
  31. Florida: Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail 
  32. Alabama: Black Widow Cocktail 
  33. Georgia: Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail 
  34. South Carolina: Halloween Jungle Juice 
  35. North Carolina: Maleficent Cocktail 
  36. Virginia: Zombie Cocktail 
  37. West Virginia: Zombie Cocktail
  38. Pennsylvania: Witches Brew 
  39. New York: Blood Orange Margarita 
  40. Washington DC: Pumpkin Martini 
  41. Maryland: Vampire Blood Cocktail 
  42. Delaware: Poison Apple Cocktail 
  43. New Jersey: Vampire Kiss Cocktail 
  44. Connecticut: Witches Brew 
  45. Rhode Island: Drunk Pumpkin 
  46. Massachusetts: Candy Corn Cocktail 
  47. Vermont: Poison Apple Cocktail 
  48. New Hampshire: Pumpkin Spice Margarita
  49. Maine: Candy Corn Shots
  50. Alaska: Sweet Poison Cocktail 
  51. Hawaii: Black Widow Cocktail 