Halloween Ends is the thirteenth installment of the franchise and it is very close to being released. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new Michael Myers movie.

Halloween Ends and Michael Myers are back to release their latest film in the franchise that has been prevalent since 2018. The chilling psychological thriller will bring one of Halloween's most iconic and gory killers back to the big screen.

It is the fourth installment in the chronology established by Halloween, since they decided to ignore all the movies made except for the original in 1978, by John Carpenter. David Gordon Green will return to direct the final chapter of the saga, while Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier will be in charge of the screenplay.

Universal Pictures gave fans of the horror saga exactly what they wanted: a preview of what's to come in October. The trailer offers a first look at what would be the long-awaited end of the battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode and Haddonfield.

Halloween Ends cast and plot

Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role as Laurie Strode. While Nick Castle and his stunt double, James Jude Courtney, will return to play the notorious killer, Michael Myers. Judy Greer will bring Karen to life and Andi Matichack will play Allyson.

Will Patton, Kyle Richards and Omar Dorsey will also return as Officer Hawkins, Lindsey Wallace and Sheriff Barker. Michael O'Leary is the newest addition to the cast and will be playing Dr. Mathis.

The survivor of the original killing spree is an inmate struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. Halloween Kills, the 2021 film, saw Laurie team up with her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson when Myers shows up again to attack Haddonfield, Illinois. In theory the latest installment will follow the ending of the 2021 film

Halloween Ends release date and latest trailer

As usual, the horror classic will be released on Halloween. It has a release date of October 14, 2022. This means that we will once again see many children dressed up as Michael Myers, one of the classic characters of the holiday.

The film will be produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions and Rough House Productions, Miramax and Trancas International Pictures. This time we will have multiple production companies working on the project. On the other hand, Bill Block and Malek Akkad are the destined producers and Universal Pictures will be in charge of the film's distribution.