Halloween Ends is coming in two weeks and in the meantime it's the perfect time to catch up on the 12 films in the franchise. Yes, that's quite a few. Here's how and where to watch all the Michael Myers story titles in order.

Halloween is just 12 days away from the release of the latest film in the franchise that has prevailed since 1978. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends will come to haunt audiences with the new bloody adventures of Michael Myers on a quest for revenge. The feature film will be available on one of the most important streaming platforms of recent times: Peacock, which offers different plans for the user's comfort.

The story is set four years after the events of the last film. Laurie lives with her granddaughter Allyson, is finishing writing her memoirs and hasn't seen Myers in a while. So she decides to free herself from fear, anguish and anger to embrace the life ahead of her. All this changes dramatically when she must face the masked man once again.

With one of the biggest holidays of the year just around the corner, it's time to start making the list of all the horror movies that are ideal to celebrate the night. This year, the spooky fifth installment will be competing with new classics like Hocus Pocus 2 and other new productions, such as Smile.

How to watch all Halloween movies in order