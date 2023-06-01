Paul Mescal is in the prime of his career and continues to add films to his list of upcoming releases. Now, he has been cast to star in Hamnet, the adaptation of the story written by Maggie O’Farrel.

It is considered one of the most popular books and is a historical fiction novel, which has been praised several times by the New York Times. The author herself will co-write the screenplay with Chloé Zhao.

Liza Marshall, Pippa Harryes, Sam Mendes, Nic Gonda, Jeb Brody and Mia Maniscalco will serve as producers of the poignant plot that served as the backdrop for the creation of Hamlet.

What is Hamnet about?

The plot will follow the story of Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife, who struggles to come to terms with the loss of their only son, Hamnet, while the famous writer was working on Hamlet.

Who are the cast of Hamnet?

Paul Mescal (Afersun and Normal People) has been the first to be confirmed. The Oscar-nominated actor will play one of the main characters, William Shakespeare himself.

Jessie Buckley (Women Talking, Men and The Lost Daughter) is in the final stages of negotiations and will reportedly play Agnes. The 33-year-old actress has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and is on the industry’s most talented list.

When could Hamnet be released?

It is not yet known when the film will hit theaters, but it is estimated that it could be between 2024 and early 2025. Amblin Partners, Hera Pictures, Neal Street Productions and Book of Shadows have joined forces to bring the project to fruition.