One of the most festive days of the year has finally arrived and what better way to celebrate it than to party. Here we tell you where you can find the parades and fireworks shows near you. Happy 4th of July!

We are just hours away from the great American celebration, the 4th of July! This year the holiday falls on a Monday, ideal to spend this commemorative day with family, friends or just enjoying the events that the city has to offer. The USA's number one fireworks retailer, Phantom Fireworks, began stocking its shelves late last year in order to meet the demand, which has increased dramatically since 2020. There is apparently evidence that more people are choosing to celebrate at home, generating record sales of fireworks.

According to AS USA, some of the cities will not be holding fireworks displays this year, due to multiple reasons such as staffing shortages due to the pandemic, supply chain difficulties, wildfire concerns and public safety due to weeks of dry weather.

Castle Rock, Colorado, has suspended the sale and use of fireworks for the time being, due to dry weather and the potential dangers involved. But don't worry, this is not the case in all cities. Here's where you can enjoy fireworks and parades near you.

Fireworks and parades on July 4, 2022

New York City

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show

Featuring 65,000 projectiles launched from five different barges, it is a spectacle known for the multitude of colors and dramatic shapes in the sky. Prior to the 25-minute fireworks show, the Young People's Chorus of New York City will sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" by the United States Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus. Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Pitbull are also expected to perform.

The fireworks will be launched on the East River in midtown Manhattan. Some places to watch the show include Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City and Brooklyn Bridge Park, Newtown Barge Park and Transmitter Park in Brooklyn. The event will begin at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:25 p.m.

Edge 4th of July Fireworks Show

Edge, the city's highest outdoor platform, is hosting a special Fourth of July celebration this year. The immersive experience will allow patrons to view the fireworks from all angles through glass floors, angled glass walls and skyline steps.

The event will be Monday the 4th from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., at Edge, 30 Hudson Yards, New York. Tickets are $250, according to Ghotamist.

San Francisco

4th of July Parade by Napa Sunrise Rotary 'City of Napa’s 175th Birthday"

I's s a family-friendly event, showcasing our patriotic spirit. You can enjoy the fireworks show from Oxbow Commons, along the Harry T. Price Riverwalk, Veterans Park, and Riverfront Green Park. Staging begins at 8:00 am and Parade kicks off at 10:00am.

Until a few days ago you could apply to participate in the parade. Although applications are now closed, you can still volunteer with your organization or as an individual. According to the website, Sunrise Rotary saw the vision and need for a Napa 4th of July Parade, they created this parade and have funded and operated it since 2009.

4th of July Dockside Fireworks Viewing aboard the SS JEREMIAH O'BRIEN

Gate opens at 19:00, fireworks are at approximately 21:30. Celebrate Independence Day and enjoy the Bay Area's best fireworks show aboard the historic WWII Liberty Ship SS JEREMIAH O'BRIEN, located at Pier 45 in the heart of Fisherman's Wharf. There will be live music before the fireworks by the Brassworks Band.

Fourth of July 2022- Fireworks Sail on San Francisco Bay

Aboard the Schooner Freda B to watch the sunset and Independence Day fireworks. Embark in downtown Sausalito, California, and sail across San Francisco Bay, where you will watch the sunset and find an ideal spot to watch the fireworks around Sausalito or San Francisco.

The exact location depends on the night conditions, but in any case you will have an exclusive and unobstructed view from the water. The event is scheduled for Monday, July 4, from 7:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Waterfront Fireworks

View the city's fireworks display from the Hyde Street harbor and Fisherman's Wharf area, Pier 39, or from a boat on the water if you book a cruise on one of the many boat and ferry services. The fireworks are expected to start at 21:30 and last approximately 20 minutes.

Los Angeles

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in Calabasas

The city of Calabasas hosts its annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the high school with a family fun zone, live music, food trucks, and more. Gates open at 5pm and the fireworks show begins at 9pm.

July 4th Fireworks in Marina del Rey

Every year in Marina del Rey, fireworks explode over the marina channel and spectators gather all over to watch, at Burton Chace Park or Fisherman’s Village as well as from Marina “Mother’s” Beach, waterfront hotels and restaurants, and on boats. Fireworks start at 9pm and usually last for about 20 minutes.

Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade

Accordin to Time Out, things kick off in the afternoon with a 2pm WWII fighter plane flyover to herald the start of the parade. The baton twirlers and marching trombonists will begin their promenade on Sunset Boulevard, between Via de la Paz and Drummond. There’s usually a late-afternoon concert, followed by a 9pm fireworks show at Palisades Charter High School (tickets required).

Washington DC

Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade

America’s National Independence Day Parade takes place annually on July 4th at 11:45 am in Washington, D.C., on Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th Street before a street audience of hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Is held annually, and invited bands and participants come together every year for this patriotic, flag-waving, red white and blue celebration of America’s birthday.

Lake Union Fireworks Show

First up is Washington’s famous Seafair, voted one of the country’s best fireworks shows. You can expect live music, food, and games. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 17. Gates open at 1 p.m.

Bellevue 4th of July celebration

You can watch 30 years of fireworks at the 4th of July celebration in downtown Bellevue and also enjoy live music, children's activities, food and family fun. The evening culminates in a spectacular fireworks show at 10:05 p.m. synchronized with a live performance by the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The 56th annual Palisades Parade and Picnic

Line-up begins on Whitehaven Pkwy at 10:00am in the order in which people appear.

No registration is necessary. This street is in between Our Lady of Victory School and

the fire station. If you don’t mind being in the back of the parade, feel free to line up

closer to 11:00am.

Enter Whitehaven Pkwy via Foxhall Rd. That way, you will be facing the right direction. The parade starts moving at 11:00am sharp. Don't need to register for the parade. All you need to do is show up and get in line.

Takoma Park Parade

The 2022 Takoma Park 4th of July Parade begins at 10am on July 4th. This year's theme is Takoma Park: Together Again. Grand marshal is Mr. Jamal Fox, Takoma Park City Manager.

Las Vegas

Best places to watch the 4th of July fireworks (According to FoodGressing).

Caesars Entertainment will host a fireworks spectacular on the Las Vegas Strip at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The fireworks will deploy from the Julius Tower at Caesars Palace.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas will put on a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Station Casinos will light up the skies with a city-wide fireworks spectacular presented by Fireworks by Grucci. The display, set to begin at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, will launch at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, and Sunset Station Hotel & Casino.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

The parade is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4 and will feature floats, parade balloons, veteran and military groups, community organizations, performing troupes, and representation from the destination’s professional sports teams. The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Rd. and Hills Center Dr. in the Trails Village of Summerlin.