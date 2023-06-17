As it happens on the third Sunday of June every year, it is time to celebrate Father‘s Day. It was Sonora Smart Dodd who was responsible for making the holiday a reality, as she was the one who founded it in the state of Washington during 1910.

The celebration was born not necessarily to honor a biological father, but a relevant father figure, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society. It is the ideal time to take some time and reflect on what this means.

Many families decide to celebrate the occasion by planning outings or some trips. However, some prefer to stay at home and carry out fun activities, especially dedicated to dad. Here, check out the best messages or memes of this year.

What are the best Father’s Day 2023 memes and messages?