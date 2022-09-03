It's time to celebrate! Labor Day is just a day and a few hours away and that means only one thing: a long weekend and lots of partying. Here we show you all the funniest reactions, images and memes of the celebration.

Labor Day preparations are well underway and there's nothing better than sharing the day with family and friends. On Monday there will be multiple events and parades for all those who want to spend a fun afternoon to the beat of the drums. Some of them are the Labor Day Parade and the West Indian Parade in Brooklyn.

The holiday, which celebrates the social and economic achievements of American workers, is one of the most important of the year. Marking the end of summer and the beginning of the school year, it's time to gather all your loved ones and have a unique time.

As happens every year on the first Monday in September, some stores may not be open all day. Costco will be closed, as will Federal offices and banks. But don't panic, there are several other chains that will provide service on the regular schedule (and others on a reduced schedule).

Labor Day 2022: Funniest memes, images and messages

We are just hours away from Labor Day 2022. After being locked up for months due to the quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic, the American people are just looking to get out in the streets and enjoy like never before. Here are the best and funniest reactions, images and memes about the holiday: