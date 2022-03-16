St. Patrick's Day, which falls on March 17 every year, is widely celebrated not only in the United States, but in many other countries around the world. Here, check out if it is a national holiday.

Saint Patrick’s Day falls every year on March 17 and it’s widely observed around the globe, despite being an Irish holiday. While It commemorates Ireland's patron saint and has religious roots, it’s also a cultural celebration.

Saint Patrick, according to History.com, lived during the fifth century and it’s credited with spreading Christianity in Ireland. However, the Feast of Saint Patrick, as it’s also called, it’s celebrated in more countries than any other national festival, according to authors Mike Cronin and Daryl Adair.

In America, according to History.com, the first St. Patrick’s Parade that took place in America was held in 1601, in a Spanish cologne in what today is Florida. And today, St. Patrick’s day is widely celebrated in the country. However, is it recognized as an official holiday?

St. Patrick’s Day is not an official holiday in the United States

St. Patrick’s Day is not recognized as an official holiday in the United States. However, it is a legal holiday in Savannah, Georgia, and Suffolk County, Massachusetts. Still, there are many traditions for the day, such as parades, drinking beer and wearing the color green.

On the other hand, since 1991, March has been the Irish-American Heritage Month. There are more than 100 parades to celebrate St. Patrick’s day. The largest ones take place in Boston and New York City.

While St. Patrick’s Day began as a religious holiday, it has become symbolic for Irish people as a way to respect their heritage. There are celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day all around the globe, including Canada, Argentina and Australia.