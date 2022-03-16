St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17th each year. If you want to celebrate the Irish heritage, here check out the funniest memes and messages to send your friends.

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated every March 17. It’s a holiday that commemorates Ireland's patron saint and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. However, it also celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general and it’s widely celebrated in America.

According to History.com, the Irish have commemorated this day as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. Saint Patrick lived during the fifth century and it’s credited with bringing Christianity to the people in Ireland.

In America, people have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day since 1601, when the first parade was held in Florida. In the US, typical celebrations include religious ceremonies, display of the color green, parades and drinking, particularly beer. Here, check out messages and funniest memes to celebrate.

St. Patrick’s Day: Funniest memes

In the US, there are many traditions on St. Patrick’s Day. For example, the Chicago River is dyed green to celebrate and the New York City parade is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades around the world. Here, check out the funniest memes from Reddit and Twitter to celebrate this holiday.

St. Patrick’s Day: Messages and quotes to celebrate