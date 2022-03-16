St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated every March 17. It’s a holiday that commemorates Ireland's patron saint and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. However, it also celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general and it’s widely celebrated in America.
According to History.com, the Irish have commemorated this day as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. Saint Patrick lived during the fifth century and it’s credited with bringing Christianity to the people in Ireland.
In America, people have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day since 1601, when the first parade was held in Florida. In the US, typical celebrations include religious ceremonies, display of the color green, parades and drinking, particularly beer. Here, check out messages and funniest memes to celebrate.
St. Patrick’s Day: Funniest memes
In the US, there are many traditions on St. Patrick’s Day. For example, the Chicago River is dyed green to celebrate and the New York City parade is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades around the world. Here, check out the funniest memes from Reddit and Twitter to celebrate this holiday.
St. Patrick’s Day: Messages and quotes to celebrate
- “If you work, if you wait, you will find the place where the four-leaf clovers grow.” - Ella Higginson
- “There are good ships and there are wood ships, the ships that sail the sea. But the best ships are friendships, and may they ever be.” - Irish toast
- “Having you as a friend means that I’ve been granted the luck O’ the Irish.” - Unknown
- “May the Irish hills caress you. May her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. May the blessings of St. Patrick behold you.” - Irish Blessing
- "May your best day of your past be the worst day of your future." - Irish Blessing
- “May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow. And may trouble avoid you wherever you go." - Irish Blessing
- “The best luck of all is the luck you make for yourself.” - Douglas McArthur