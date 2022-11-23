Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated celebrations of the year. It falls right between Halloween and Christmas, so the community usually celebrates with the Santa Claus decorations already on. Here, check out what are the funniest memes and best messages of 2022.

Thanksgiving Day is just a few hours away from arriving to our homes. It is the ideal time to start celebrating the union and give thanks for all the blessings that have come with the passing of time. What better way to do it than with family and friends gathered for a great meal and all kinds of activities, such as a tasting of traditional dishes.

Some options may include turkey, cranberries and pumpkin pie. As happens every year, there are going to be big parades and soccer games that have a long association with the holiday. One of the most important is the Macy's Day Parade, a parade organized by Macy's department store that has been held since 1924.

It wasn't always a big holiday, but it all started thanks to Sarah Josepha Hale, who campaigned for a national Thanksgiving holiday during the 19th century. It wasn't until 1863 that she won the support of the president at the time, Abraham Lincoln. He declared a national day annually until 1942, when a presidential proclamation specified that it would be the fourth Thursday in November.

Funniest memes and best messages for Thanksgiving 2022