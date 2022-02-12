Valentine's Day is almost here. Whether you celebrate it or hate it, here you can find the funniest memes for singles and couples, and the best messages to send to your loved ones. Check them out.

Valentine’s Day is almost here and many people will be celebrating their partners, loved ones or friends. However, truth be told, not everyone celebrates this day, and that’s okay too. It could be a tough day for those who aren’t in a romantic relationship but wish to be in one. Or, you are single and happy, and want to celebrate yourself.

Either way, Valentine’s Day, no matter how commercial it is, is still a great way to feel grateful to be in a relationship or for the love in our lives. After all, it’s also the day to celebrate friendships. You can do so by watching a movie together, having a romantic dinner or getaway.

No matter how you celebrate this day or, even if you don’t celebrate. Here we got something for everyone: memes and jokes to take the singlehood lightly or messages to dedicate to your loved ones. Check them out!

Valentine’s Day 2022: Funniest memes and messages

If you don’t have a couple on Valentine's Day, we know it can feel lonely. However, it’s just a day like any other. There’s no need to feel bad for being single because there’s many other people who also feel the same way. Believe us, you’re not alone. Here, check out the funniest memes about Valentine’s Day:

On the other hand, if you’re in love or happy in a relationship and want to take the opportunity to share your feelings with your partner or loved one, Valentine’s Day can be the perfect day for it. So, if you need inspiration or a little help with your cards, here check out this romantic messages for Valentine’s Day 2022:

The best things in life are better with you.

Whenever I feel like giving up, your love keeps me going.

I never believed in luck until I found you.

I met you. I liked you. I love you. I’m keeping you.

Whenever I'm with you, wherever we are, I'm home.

Every love story is wonderful but ours is my favorite.

Quotes

"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." —Virginia Woolf

"Love is friendship that has caught on fire." —Ann Landers

I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about.

"Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction." —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

"I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." - When Harry Met Sally

Funny messages