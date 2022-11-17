Harry Potter is one of the most important franchises worldwide and has grossed millions for many years, something that Warner Bros. has been very happy about. For that reason, check out how many new movies the popular wizard saga will have.

The Wizarding World, created by J.K. Rowling, had several ups and downs over the last few years, especially after the Fantastic Beasts sequel. The Harry Potter spin-off trilogy did not gross what was expected and this has not pleased Warner Bros. Discovery, so they decided to cancel it at once and leave the two remaining films in the nothingness itself.

It is no surprise that the production company canceled it for economic reasons, it was estimated that it would continue to compete at the box office at the level of the original films, but this never happened. The saga was one of the highest grossing worldwide, as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, which ranked third in history, grossed $1341 million.

Despite the fact that the author has earned the title of a person who is not easy to work with, David Zaslov (WB's CEO) assured that he does not care what she looks like and that they are really interested in doing everything possible to make her want to continue with the franchise of the world's most popular wizard.

How many new Harry Potter movies will there be?

Warner Bros. is reportedly planning to develop two more Harry Potter film adaptations. Apparently one of them will be Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which at times has been considered the eighth installment of the wizard's story.

The play premiered during 2016 in London's West End and is a creation of Jack Thorne, inspired by Rowling. The story is set 19 years after the last events and follows Harry's son Albus Severus as he gets into various troubles while at Hogwarts. Several iconic characters from the saga resume their journey in the play and their children also appear.

Cursed Child has been a huge success in the theater and has also broken several weekly ticket sales records, the highest of all time. Although some have called it a "fan fiction", it is expected that WB will put the project into development and perhaps we will have it on the big screen in just two years.

Will the original cast return for Cursed Child?

One of the big problems and impediments for the new production is the possible cast, since several of the original actors have said they would not participate in the adaptation. On the other hand, the play has several new twists related to diversity, such as Hermione's change of ethnicity. Bringing back Emma Watson would erase the progress, although not having her would also generate controversy.

Warner is in a very complicated position. In addition, after the controversy with the author for her various comments against the trans community, several actors have turned their backs on her and said they would not collaborate with her again. One of them was the main face of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe.