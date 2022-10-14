Harry Potter has established itself as the #1 magic franchise worldwide, grossing exorbitant amounts of money. Here, check which is the chronological order to see all the movies of the saga and its specials.

Harry Potter is the world' s most famous and highest-grossing magic franchise. Competing with The Lord of the Rings, the story has established itself as the most popular in the industry and has grossed 974.8 million worldwide over the years. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who play the golden trio, have been the faces of the saga since time immemorial.

Today, the wizarding world is in mourning, as the actor who brought Rubeus Hagrid to life passed away at the age of 72 this Friday morning, October 14. Robbie Coltrane will always be remembered as one of the most versatile and talented actors of his generation. During the cast reunion for the 20th anniversary of his passing, the actor alluded to the importance of his character and the legacy he has left behind.

"The legacy of these films is that my children's generation will be putting it on for their children... They'll still be watching in, easily, 50 years from now. Although I won't be around anymore, unfortunately, but Hagrid will be, yes", he said, looking into the camera. Here, check out how to see the award-winning actor's best work.

How to watch the Harry Potter movies in chronological order

1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001)

On his birthday, Harry Potter discovers that he is the son of two well-known wizards, from whom he has inherited magical powers. He must attend a famous school of magic and wizardry, where he befriends two young men who will become his companions in his adventures. During his first year at Hogwarts, he discovers that a malevolent and powerful wizard named Voldemort is in search of a philosopher's stone that extends the life of those who possess it.

Available on Peacock.

2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

With the summer over, Harry can't wait to leave his hated aunt and uncle's house. Unexpectedly, Dobby, a house elf, appears in his bedroom and announces that he will be in great danger if he returns to Hogwarts.

Available on Peacock.

3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry's third year at Hogwarts is threatened by Sirius Black's escape from Azkaban prison. Apparently, he is a dangerous wizard who was an accomplice of Lord Voldemort and will try to take revenge on Harry Potter.

Available on Peacock.

4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Hogwarts is preparing for the Triwizard Tournament, in which three schools of wizardry will compete. To everyone's surprise, Harry Potter is chosen to participate in the competition, in which he will have to fight dragons, go into the water and face his greatest fears.

Available on Peacock.

5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

In his fifth year at Hogwarts, Harry discovers that many in the wizarding community do not know the truth about his encounter with Lord Voldemort. Cornelius Fudge, Minister of Magic, appoints Dolores Umbridge as a teacher of Defense Against the Dark Arts because he believes Professor Dumbledore plans to take over her job. But her teachings are inadequate, so Harry prepares the students to defend the school against evil.

Available on Peacock.

6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Sixth installment of the saga of the young wizard, in which Harry discovers a powerful book and, while trying to discover its origins, collaborates with Dumbledore in the search for a series of magical objects that will help in the destruction of Lord Voldemort.

Available on Peacock.

7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)

Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts to begin their most important mission: they must destroy the horcruxes, the secret of Voldemort's power and immortality, in which the dreaded dark wizard keeps the fragments of his soul.

Available on Peacock.

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

A showdown between good and evil awaits as young Harry, Ron and Hermione prepare for one last battle against Lord Voldemort. Harry has become a strong young man on a mission to rid the world of evil. The friends have to search for the Horcruxes that keep the wizard immortal. Harry and Voldemort meet at Hogwarts Castle for an epic fight.

Available on Peacock.

(Extra) Fantastic Beasts Trilogy + Special

9. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

In 1926, zoological wizard Newt Scamander makes a brief stop in New York while traveling around the world cataloging and capturing magical creatures. Jacob, an ordinary human, mistakenly causes the creatures to escape and hide around the city. Scamander will have to catch them again, before they cause trouble.

Available on HBO Max.

10. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

The young wizard, Newt Schamander, along with his companions Jacob Kowalski and sisters Tina and Queenie Goldstein, will have to face new threats from Grindelwald. The wizard has escaped and is gathering a group of followers who do not suspect his true intentions: to raise wizards above non-magical creatures.

Available on HBO Max.

11. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Faced with a severe threat, magizoologist Newt Scamander leads a brave group of wizards and witches to stop the evil Gellert Grindelwald.

Available on HBO Max.

12. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2021)

An enchanting making-of story told through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

Available on HBO Max.