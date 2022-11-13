Harry Potter is the most popular magical saga in the world. Readers and movie fans have called it the most complete and iconic story of the generation. Here, check out how the idea originated and how J. K. Rowling came to create the franchise.

J.K. Rowling has been under the spotlight for the past few years due to a series of unfortunate comments regarding the trans community. However, despite being so criticized, she has also been highly praised for the art of creating the industry's greatest wizarding world: Harry Potter.

Not only has she created the iconic trio and their world, but she also created the Fantastic Beasts trilogy. Warner Bros. Discovery decided to cancel and not continue making more adaptations of the books, in order to focus on creating more Potter content, such as perhaps Cursed Child, the play that the author wrote.

The eight wizard movies alone have grossed $974.8 million at the box office, bringing fame to great actors such as Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton. On the other hand, the first Fantastic Beasts installment, starring Eddie Redmayne, grossed a total of $812.5 million but was not enough to survive.

How did J. K. Rowling create the Harry Potter books?

Over the years, several theories circulated about how the author had created the world's most popular magic saga. Well, in 1990 during June, Rowling was traveling by train to London and had a problem that caused her trip to be delayed for four hours. It was during those moments that she came up with an idea for a book: a school for wizards.

"Suddenly, the idea of Harry popped into my imagination, just like that. I can't say why or what triggered it, but I saw the idea of the wizard school very clearly", the author said. As soon as she arrived at her apartment, she began writing immediately, as she was unemployed at the time and living on state subsidies. She completed her first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, in various cafes but especially at the Nicolson.

"If one defines the birthplace of Harry Potter as the moment I had the initial idea, then it was on a Manchester-London train. But I'm always amused by the idea that Hogwarts was directly inspired by beautiful places I saw or visited, because that's so far from the truth", tweeted the author.