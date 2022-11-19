Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were one of the most controversial couples in Hollywood, not only because of the back and forth with Jason Sudeikis, but also because of the whole Don't Worry Darling scandal. Here, check out the best fan reactions and memes so far.

A new iconic couple breaks up in Hollywood and this time it is the turn of superstar Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde. After two years of relationship and many comings and goings with different celebrities (like Florence Pugh and Jason Sudeikis) both decided to go their separate ways.

A source revealed to People magazine that "it was an amicable decision" and that the reason for the separation was that "he is still on tour out of the country and she wants to focus on her children and her work in Los Angeles". So apparently the love is still intact but they prefer to take different directions from now on.

The same source confirmed that the couple had some problems to withstand public pressure, especially in the publicity stage of the movie they have in common: Don't Worry Darling. "They are still very close friends but right now they have different priorities and that keeps them apart", concluded.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde split up: Funniest memes and reactions

Twitter was one of the first social networks to spread the news. Users have not waited to post their ironic reactions and the funniest memes. Here, check out the best ones so far: