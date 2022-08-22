Pop star Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde have been together for more than two years, and their relationship has been the object of fascination and online hate. For the first time, the pair has commented on it.

While Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been private about their relationship, the pair has opened up about how they feel about online hate in a new Rolling Stone profile of the pop star. Spoiler: they don’t like it but aren’t bitter about it. Kinda.

Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, met while filming her sophomore feature “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Florence Pugh. They caused a stir in January 2021 when they were caught by paparazzi holding hands at the singer’s manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding, and then vacationing in a private yacht.

Since then, the pair has been subjected to constant scrutiny, mostly by a part of Styles’ fan base. Wilde has been the object of constant criticism (much of it can be described as pure misogyny) about her directing abilities, her mothering style or trying to cancel her for insensitive jokes of over a decade ago.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde react to online fan hating

Talking with journalist Brittany Spanos for Rolling Stone, Styles and Wilde didn’t shy away from answering some questions about the online hating they have been subjected to. “That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” the singer said, before adding that while he tries to maintain his personal life private and has boundaries “other people blur the lines for you."

He also said that he has to have a tough conversation with anyone he wants to start a relationship with: “Can you imagine,” he says, “going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real…. But anyway, what do you want to eat?’”

Meanwhile, Wilde called the Styles’ fans as “deeply loving people” and said that the “majority of them are true champions of kindness.” However, she also admitted that she doesn’t “understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” will come out in the United States on September 23. First, it is set to premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, out of competition. The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Wilde herself.