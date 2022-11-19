Harry Styles and Olivia WIlde were one of Hollywood's most iconic couples from the moment their relationship first came to light, but it looks like it has come to an end. Here, check out why they decided to go their separate ways.

Harry Styles and Olivia WIlde, one of the most discreet couples in Hollywood, have had to surf a long list of obstacles to continue together, but it seems that love has not been enough and they have separated after two years of relationship. The stars have been involved in several scandals in recent months.

The relationship had had its ups and downs early on, following speculation that the filmmaker had left Jason Sudeikes for the 28-year-old singer. According to a new report from the Daily Mail, things had turned ugly between the figures. Regardless, peace came sometime this year, or so it seemed.

Then came the Don't Worry Darling scandal, where the filming of the movie was at the center of dozens of rumors accusing the couple of creating friction between the various members of the film crew. Florence Pugh was one of those who called Wilde unprofessional and accused her of removing scenes of her and Styles.

Why did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde split up?

TMZ and People confirmed the couple's separation and assured that "they are still very close friends" but that "right now they have different priorities and that keeps them apart", as revealed by a close source.

"He is still touring out of the country and she wants to focus on her children and her work in Los Angeles" assured, later adding that it was an "amicable" decision. There was a lot of chaos in the two years that Styles and Wilde were a couple. For that reason, the source revealed that during the course of the relationship "they had their ups and downs" and that "it was hard to withstand the public pressure".

Olivia has shut down many rumors and even went so far as to reference gossip about her ex-husband's unhappiness with Harry. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker clarified, "The bul****t idea that I left Jason for Harry is totally incorrect. Our relationship ended long before I met Harry. My relationship with the father of my children didn't end overnight. It was a very bumpy road".