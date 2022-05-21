Harry Styles has debuted his third album “Harry’s House”, which is set to become a success. Here, check out how much the singer and actor has earned during his career.

Singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles has become one of the biggest superstars of the planet. The 28-year-old artist recently released his third solo album “Harry’s House”, which is set to become number 1 (his consecutive third) on the Billboard 200 chart.

Styles first started his career as a contestant in ‘The X Factor’, in which he joined boy band One Direction under the mentorship of Simon Cowell. With the band, he gained enormous success until they decided to go on an “hiatus” in 2016.

However, after that, Styles proved that he could handle things on his own, releasing two number 1 albums "Harry Styles" (2017) and the Grammy-winning "Fine Line" (2019). Besides his musical career, he also acted in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’.

Harry Styles’ net worth: How much has he made?

According to the Sunday Times Rich, Harry Styles is the richest musician in the UK with an estimated net worth of £100 million ($124 million) in 2022. In 2020 and 2021, his net worths were £63 million and £75 million, respectively, being second in the list.

It’s not surprising as Styles has broken several records with his albums. “Fine Line” debuted atop the US Billboard 200 with the biggest ever first-week sales by an English male artist and it was certified triple platinum in the US for combined sales and album-equivalent units of over three million units in the country.

Alongside ‘Harry’s House’, Styles is set to appear in two upcoming movies ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, directed by his rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde; and ‘My Policeman’, produced by Amazon Prime, which doesn’t have a release date yet.