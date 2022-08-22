The singer and actor is known for his “gender fluid” approach to fashion. However, while he hasn’t labeled himself as anything, many people think he is profiting from the LGBTQ+ community. Here, check out what he has to say about it.

Harry Styles is everywhere. The 28-year-old British singer embarked on his world tour promoting his most recent album “Harry’s House,” while also starting the promotion for his two upcoming movies, “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman.” And, in a new interview for Rolling Stone, the star has finally addressed those “queerbaiting” claims.

Part of the appeal surrounding Styles, who, in case anyone forgot, rose to fame with boyband One Direction, is his fluidity. While he identifies himself as a man, he has certainly embraced fashion that is traditionally more femenine (not the first one to do it, of course) and he is often seen carrying the pride flag in his concerts.

While Styles has many times expressed that he doesn’t feel the need of labeling himself as anything and that he would like to maintain his personal life private, many people see this as “queerbaiting,” which is profiting from the LGBTQ+ community without actually claiming it. Here, check out what the singer and actor had to say about it.

Harry Styles says he hasn’t ‘publicly been with anyone’

Talking to Brittany Spanos for Rolling Stone, Styles said that the fact that the media has only seen him dating with women, doesn’t mean he identifies as straight as he didn’t decide to showcase his private life. The “Don’t Worry Darling” actor said:

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

Styles, who is currently dating director Olivia Wilde, added that not talking about his “life away from work publicly” has “benefited” him positively: “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

On the other hand, Styles also said that “everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it,” while talking about his upcoming movie “My Policeman,” in which he plays a character that falls in love with a man in the 1950’s when it was illegal to be gay.