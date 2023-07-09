Elina Svitolina advanced to the 2023 Wimbledon quarter finals after defeating Victoria Azarenka in an intense three-setter in Court 1. While the Ukrainian player had plenty to celebrate, she admitted that she had to give up something to be at the match on Sunday: Harry Styles‘ concert tickets.

Svitolina was supposed to attend Styles’ concert in Vienna on Saturday, but, of course, she had to miss it in order to be ready to play the match. She posted on Instagram photos of the victory with the caption “Missing @harrystyles concert, but well, it’s ok I guess.”

Also, when she was asked about it during the interview on court, Svitolina said that she hoped “Harry was watching the match” and revealed that she was a “big fan” of the As It Was singer. And it seems like he was, in fact, watching. Check out his reply.

Harry Styles invites Elina Svitolina to one of his concerts

Styles replied to Svitolina’s comments under a Wimbledon and the player’s joint post, in which he was tagged. In the post, the tournament quotes Svitolina’s post in which she was giving away her tickets.

He wrote: “Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome to any of them. Good luck with the tournament. H.” She replied to him on an Instagram story, with a smiley crying emoji and the heart hand emoji.

If Svitolina continues to advance in Wimbledon, she still could see Styles on one of the two final shows in Lisbon (July 18) or Reggio Emilia, Italy (July 22). Would she be part of the show like Roger Federer with Coldplay? We have to wait and see!