Harry Styles has a busy schedule this year, with the release of his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ and his summer world tour. However, he will also be starring for the first time in various feature-films. Here, check out his upcoming movies.

Fresh from headlining the first weekend of Coachella 2022, Harry Styles is ready to embark on his world tour ‘Love On Tour 2022’ in the summer and releasing his new album Harry’s House on May, 20. However, that’s not all as he’s also set to appear in several upcoming films.

Styles, who claimed fame as a part of One Direction, has established a name for himself as a solo singer, with two successful albums and a Grammy, and, surprisingly, as an actor. He made his movie debut in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ (2017).

While he had a small part as a one of the young soldiers on the beach, he gained praise for his interpretation. Then, he made a famous cameo in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ as Eros, Thanos’ brother, which also was met with surprise and, obviously, happiness from fans. If you want to see more of Styles on the big screen, don’t miss his next films.

Every upcoming Harry Styles’ movie

My Policeman

Styles will star in this romantic drama alongside Emma Corrin, who you might know for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown. The film, which was shot between April and June of last year, is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. It’s a queer love story set in the 50s that follows Linus, Gina and Rupert. There’s no release date confirmed yet.

Don't Worry, Darling

Here, Styles will team up with co-star Florence Pugh ('Little Women,' 'Black Widow'). The thriller is directed by Styles’ rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde and it will arrive in theaters on September 23, 2022. Also set in the 50s, the story follows a housewife (Pugh) who begins to uncover a disturbing truth about her husband (Styles).

Upcoming Eternal sequel (TBD)

There’s no official information about an ‘Eternals’ sequel. However, as Styles appeared in the post-credit scene as Eros, Thanos’ brother, and with the mission to help Druig, Makkari and Thena save Sersi, Sprite, Kingo and Phasto. Everything is set for a sequel, but as ‘Eternals’ had mixed reviews and Marvel has a packed up schedule, nothing is sure.

Styles spent much of the past year filming several films, which will be released soon. However, the actor seemingly rejected other roles. For example, per Screen Rant, he was considered for the role of Prince Eric in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and, as director Robert Eggers recently confirmed, he was going to be part of his remake of ‘Nosferatu'.