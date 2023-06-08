Harry Styles is living the best moment of his career. Just a few months ago, the British singer won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 65th Grammy Awards thanks to the spectacular Harry’s House.

At 29-years old, Styles captivated the world with hits such as Late Night Talking, Music for a Sushi Restaurant, Satellite and As It Was. After his impressive tenure as a member of One Direction, the pride of Redditch is thriving solo.

As a consequence, Harry Styles has become a favorite to appear in the next Super Bowl halftime show which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Read here to find out all the details of what could be a historic event in music.

Will Harry Styles perform at the Super Bowl?

Though the NFL’s confirmation for Super Bowl 58 will come later in the year, many reports point out that Harry Styles is a favorite among the organizing committee to be in charge of the halftime show.

There’s no question he’s right now a top name in music and a bit of his famous Love On Tour would be perfect for Las Vegas. Harry Styles would join a spectacular list of names who have been in the game such as Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, U2 or Prince.

In 2023, Rihanna surpassed Katy Perry with the most-watched halftime show of all time. Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harry Styles could go and break that record.