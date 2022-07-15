Kevin Hart is back with the second season of his show, Hart to Heart. The actor will once again sit down with guests ranging from comedians to musicians to A-list actors. Here's everything you need to know about his first episodes and guests.

Hart to Heart premiered its second season on July 14 on Peacock. Kevin Hart will present new one-hour episodes that will be released weekly, with luxury guests Jay-Z, Pete Davidson, Chris Rock, Kristen Stewart, Tayler Perry, Mike Tyson and Mark Wahlberg, among others.

The show of the famous comedian provides a series of conversations with the most famous celebrities in the industry, where they will reveal their true, honest, unfiltered and unexpected selves. It's a place where audiences will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and global influencers and each episode will be packed with meaningful conversations, open dialogue and a lot of heart.

Hart to Heart Season 2: Pete Davidson wants to be a father with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson confessed to Kevin Hart that his ultimate dream is to be a father. It is common knowledge that the young comedian has been dating businesswoman Kim Kardashian for some time now and has been spotted multiple times with their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"Definitely a family man. What I like the most, what I have yet to achieve, I want to have a child. It's like my dream. It's like super cheesy, but it would be so much fun. Dressing the little guy. I'm really excited for that chapter. That's something I'm preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a guy, develop myself and get better so that when that happens, it'll be easier", Davidson said.

Hart to Heat Season 2: JAY-Z opens up about his music and retirement rumors

Jay-Z retired in 2003 after the release of The Black Album but returned three years later with Kingdom Come. The rapper joked with Hart about his retirement and clarified that he has no intention of making any big statements on the subject but that he is not going anywhere for the time being.

"Nah, I tried.I'm terrible at it. I just needed a break. I was really burnt out at the time and I was releasing an album every year. One day I looked up and said, 'I'm tired.' I'd never been on vacation until, say, 2000, in my whole life. I don't know what happens after that. I'm not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say I'm retired. It's a gift, and who am I to turn it off? It's open to whatever. And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it won't be an album, maybe it will be. I have no idea, but I'll leave it open," he confessed.