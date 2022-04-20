Robert Pattinson is known to be one of the most elusive actors regarding his personal life. However, there's a new Tik Tok account that claims to be him. Here, check out the full story.

While promoting ‘The Batman’, which is now available on HBO Max, Robert Pattinson spent a great deal of the last few months doing more press that he has done in the last few years. However, the actor, who is known for being very private, has disappeared again, leaving fans craving for content.

Pattinson, 35, has spoken several times on how it was difficult to deal with the level of fame he gained after portraying Edward Cullen in ‘Twilight’. After dealing with paparazzis, very public relationships and breakups and more, it’s not surprising that he decided to stay away from social media… Until now?

While the actor has referred to his “no-social media” status on several occasions, on Tik Tok there’s a mystery account called @iam_robertpattinson, which has almost 600,000 followers and more than 20 million reproductions in the first video, that has many people confused. Is it actually Pattinson? Is it fake? What is happening? Here, check out what we know.

Does Robert Pattinson have a Tik Tok account?

The actor hasn’t confirmed having an official profile on any social media. In fact, he has actually said several times that he doesn’t have any. However, he has revealed having a secret Twitter account and he has admitted to have lurked on forums while preparing to be Bruce Wayne.

The account claiming to be Pattinson seems to be a case of a deep fake, a technique in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's face. As Paper Magazine reports, you can see a blurry tracking near his jaw and there's a Russian text used for every sound which wouldn't make sense if it was real.

On the other hand, this “Pattinson” looks shorter and chubbier than the actor, and with a different haircut than the one he has been spotted recently (shorter). Fans haven’t been fooled as they have flooded the comment section with jokes saying that this is the “cheaper version” of the British actor. Still, Pattinson hasn’t commented on this specific account yet.

Why does Robert Pattinson not have social media?

While the actor said to the W Magazine in 2020 that he “really likes” Twitter and has a secret account, the actor has been skeptical of joining other platforms. In an interview with The New York Times in 2019, he also explained that he wasn’t on Instagram because he was “old and boring. And I only have abs, like, two weeks a year.” So, that is.