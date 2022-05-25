Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader in the upcoming series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' for Disney+. Here, check out how much is the 41-year-old actor's net worth.

Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader for the upcoming Disney+ show, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, which will hit the platform this Friday (May 27). The 41-year-old actor first played the role of ‘Star Wars’ big bad in the prequels ‘Attack of the Clones’ (2002) and ‘Revenge of the Sith’ (2005).

While his first entries in the ‘Star Wars’ world weren’t successful, the films were critically panned and much of the fan anger was directed toward him, the Canadian actor told The Guardian that reprising his role as Vader was a “no-brainer” and an “exciting opportunity”.

After rising to fame as only a teenager with his role in ‘Clones’, Christensen has been quiet in the past decade with no big roles. So, many fans wonder how much he has made with his acting career. Here, check out his net worth.

How much is Hayden Christensen’s worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christensen’s net worth is $10 million. Outside Star Wars, Christensen started his career in Canadian and American TV, and then gained recognition with roles in films such as Life as a House (2001) and Shattered Glass (2003).

In the early 2000s, he appeared in several films such as Awake, alongside Jessica Alba; Jumper, with Rachel Bilson; Factory Girl, Virgin Territory, and New York, I Love You. However, in the past decade he has been more dedicated to his 200-acre farm north of Toronto and to spending time with the daughter he shares with Bilson, now his ex-partner.

While he told The Guardian “that wasn’t a conscious decision,” he remarks he feels OK about his career. To ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, he will be returning alongside his co-star Ewan McGregor and, after 20 years, it seems like fans are finally ready to welcome them.