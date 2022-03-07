The new Games of Thrones show, a prequel called House of Dragons will be coming soon to the small screen. Here, check out the release date for the spin-off.

During its eight year run, from 2011 to 2019, Games of Thrones was a TV phenomenon that hasn’t been replicated in the era of binge watching and streaming. While Euphoria might be close, the series is still the most watched of HBO and redefined television as we know it.

So, it’s not surprising that the network was interested in expanding the universe of Westeros with a new spin-off called House of Dragon. This new show will serve as a prequel of the original, and will be set 200 years before the events of GOT. It will be based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

The show will focus on the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that took place between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra over the throne after the death of their father Viserys I. After the Games of Thrones finale, which made many fans feel disappointed, HBO is hoping to redeem the story with this spin-off, in which The Crown alum Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy are part of the main cast. Here, check out when you can watch this new show.

When is the ‘House of Dragon’ release date?

So far, HBO hasn’t confirmed an official release date yet, only that the show will come out sometime in 2022. The series will have ten episodes and started filming this past spring, so it could be released in the second half of the year.

In an interview with Deadline, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said that the network is proceeding with caution when announcing the new shows due to the possible disruptions in production due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We just didn’t want to declare a date and then find ourselves shut down”, said Bloys in February. However, the show is now out of production. “We will talk to their guys and figure out what we want to do in terms of announcing a date. But I was just trying to make sure that we didn’t come out with a date that we couldn’t meet for something that was out of our control.”