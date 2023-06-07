HBO changed the name of its platform, now titled Max, and added several great titles to its catalog. Sam Levinson is the creator of the new series that has users obsessed. This has positioned itself as the most watched of the entire service, having premiered only four days ago.

Despite having been strongly criticized by several media before its arrival, viewers seem to have a different opinion. The show managed to be ranked number 1 of the most watched series on television, beating Ted Lasso, Succession and Manifest.

Many important stars make up the cast. The work that BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim has done as Dyanne in the six episodes has been highlighted by various media and industry figures. Here, check out which series it is…

The Idol is Max’s most watched series worldwide

The Idol is the new series that has captivated Max’s audience and has positioned itself in the top 10. Lily-Rose Depp stars in the story, along with The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and many other stars.

The show’s plot was strongly criticized by Rolling Stone. A few months ago, the magazine and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) had a very entertaining back and forth, as the singer claimed that they gave a negative opinion because his character spoke badly about them.

The story follows the life of Jocelyn, who is determined to reclaim her rightful status as America’s biggest and sexiest pop star. Tedros, a nightclub impresario, is the one who manages to ignite her passions. But will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or to the darkest depths of her soul?