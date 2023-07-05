HBO has not only revamped its brand and its platform, but it is also set to remove some of its most iconic series from its catalog. These will go to Netflix, so they could soon be back on trend and some of the most watched worldwide.

This is due to a change in the way they distribute their content, as a result of the management of David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who has found in this strategy a way to generate more revenue for for the company.

The list not only has some of the most popular series, but also some of the most successful series of all time. Among them is a classic Alexander Skarsgård. Here, check which are all of them…

6 HBO series coming to Netflix US

Six of HBO‘s best TV productions are about to change home and this time they will end up in Netflix‘s catalog. This didn’t used to be normal until a few months ago, but it happened thanks to the management of the new CEO of Warner Bros.

Here, check the complete list:

Insecure (2016)

Cast: Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji and Lisa Joyce.

Plot: Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.

Band of Brothers (2001)

Cast: Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Donnie Wahlberg, Matthew Settle, Scott Grimes, Eion Bailey and Michael Cudlitz.

Plot: Drawn from interviews with survivors of Easy Company, as well as their journals and letters, Band of Brothers chronicles the experiences of these men from paratrooper training in Georgia through the end of the war.

As an elite rifle company parachuting into Normandy early on D-Day morning, participants in the Battle of the Bulge, and witness to the horrors of war, the men of Easy knew extraordinary bravery and extraordinary fear – and became the stuff of legend. Based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s acclaimed book of the same name.

Six Feet Under (2001)

Cast: Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodríguez, Mathew St. Patrick and Rachel Griffiths.

Plot: A darkly comic look at members of a dysfunctional L.A. family that run a funeral business. When death is your business, what is your life? For the Fisher family, the world outside of their family-owned funeral home continues to be at least as challenging as—and far less predictable than—the one inside.

Ballers (2015)

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Anabelle Acosta, Arielle Kebbel, Omar Benson Miller and Troy Garity.

Plot: Looking at the lives of former and current football players, the show follows former superstar Spencer Strasmore as he gets his life on track in retirement while mentoring other current and former players through the daily grind of the business of football.

The Pacific (2010)

Cast: James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazzello, Jon Seda, Ashton Holmes, Rami Malek, Tom Hanks, Martin McCann,

Toby Leonard Moore and Jacob Pitts.

Plot: Track the intertwined real-life stories of three U.S. Marines – Robert Leckie, John Basilone, and Eugene Sledge – across the vast canvas of the Pacific Theater during World War II. A companion piece to the 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers.

True Blood (2008)

Cast: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgard, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Kristin Bauer van Straten and Nelsan Ellis.

Plot: It is based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries series of novels by Charlaine Harris, detailing the co-existence of vampires and humans in Bon Temps, a fictional, small town in northwestern Louisiana. The series centers on the adventures of Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress with an otherworldly quality.