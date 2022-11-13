Heartstopper has become one of Netflix's new classics after its premiere in April 2022. After the great success it had, the streaming platform has plans to continue with the story. Here, check out how many seasons the series will have.

Heartstopper is one of Netflix's latest global phenomena that has captured the hearts of viewers with a story of teenage love and friendship. Ahead of its premiere, the author told TUDUM that she hopes the show will "make people smile and brighten their day, but I also hope it will inspire, in particular, queer youth".

The series based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, created by Alice Osema, portrays the story of Charlie Spring, a young high school student who begins to have feelings for his new seatmate, Nick Nelson, who is the star of the rugby team.

As the months passed, after its premiere in April 2022, fans began to wonder if it would be renewed for more seasons, especially after the streaming platform canceled several of its popular shows. But this hasn't been the case and the audience got what they wanted....

Netflix renewed Heartstopper for two more seasons

That's right, Netflix has taken into account the success of the first season and decided to renew it for a second and third season. There is still no premiere date for the new episodes but the stars of the show, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, revealed what they want to happen in the future of the series.

During an interview with TVLine, Locke said "I think it's pretty easy to anticipate a second season because of volume three and four of the novels. Charlie develops an eating disorder and his mental health gets worse and I think it would be interesting to look at that, especially if the show continues to be a teen show".

He then added, "Whenever people address mental health on television, it tends to be very dark and I think what our show has really done well so far is to address the problems, but from an optimistic perspective. You can always see the light at the end of the tunnel, you always know it's going to get better. I think it would be great to look at that more", to which Connor assured that he would also like to see Tao and Elle's relationship explored more.

So far we know that there will be a third season and in case it is renewed again, it will depend on how successful the new episodes are. The second season is expected to cover volumes 3 and 4, so the third part could be based on the fifth volume, which has not yet been published.

How many Heartstopper books are there?