Netflix’s series “Heartstopper” won the hearts of viewers this year, and the drama will come back with a second season. Here, check out everything we know about it, such as plot, cast and potential release date.

Based on Alice Oseman’s best-selling graphic novels of the same name, Heartstopper became a worldwide phenomenon when it hit Netflix in April this year. The series, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, follows Charlie (Locke) and Nick (Connor), two classmates that forge a friendship that then turns into a romantic relationship.

Before its premiere, Oseman told Netflix’s Tudum that the show is "just about celebrating queer joy” and she/they hope hope the series “just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship.”

Season 2 is already in production in the UK, and Netfllix has revealed information about the project, such as new cast members. Here, check out everything you need to know about what’s coming to Heartstopper.

Heartstopper Season 2: Who has joined the cast?

For Season 2, all the main cast will return, including Locke, Connor, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Jenny Walser. Olivia Colman, Chetna Pandya, Fisayo Akinade and Alan Turkington will also come back.

Meanwhile, there are seven new cast members. Leila Khan will play Higgs student Sahar Zahid, and Jack Barton will play Nick’s older brother David Nelson. Also, Nima Taleghani as Truham teacher Mr. Farouk and Bradley Riches will play Truham student James McEwan. On the other hand, Bel Priestley will star as Naomi and Ash Self as Felix, both playing new friends of Elle, with Thibault de Montalembert as Stephane, Nick’s father.

What will season 2 of Heartstopper be about?

The first season covered the first two volumes of Oseman’s novels, so fans expect for Season 2 to cover Volume 3 & 4. If the show follows the books, Nick and Charlie will have to face some relationship problems, while the students will go on a Paris trip.

When is season 2 of Heartstopper coming out?

With the show currently in production, it’s a safe bet to say that 2023 is definitely the year we'll be seeing Nick and Charlie together again. Season 1 premiered in April 2022, so it could have a similar release.