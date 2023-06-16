Hedda will have a new version and two big stars will star in the story: Tessa Thompson (Thor and Creed) and Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). THR announced that the actors will reinvent the 1891 play.

Nia DaCosta will direct the new version for Orion Pictures and MGM’s Plan B. She will write the script and direct the film. She will write the script and direct the film. She previously helmed 2021’s Candyman.

It is not the first time that the story has had its own film adaptation. One of the most famous is the 1962 film, which starred Ingrid Bergman on television. It was followed by Glenda Jackson‘s film in 1975.

What is Hedda about?

The story follows a general’s daughter, who becomes trapped in a marriage that never interested her. IMDb shared a short description of the upcoming film, in which it describes “Henrik Ibsen’s renowned stage drama from 1891 is reimagined in an epic and emotional way in this production, Hedda Gabler”.

Who are the cast of Hedda?

It is not yet known which actor will play which role, as details have not yet been revealed. But a short list of stars that will be present in the story has already been confirmed. Here, check them out:

Tessa Thompson

Eve Hewson

Nina Hoss

Callum Turner

Nicholas Pinnock

When will Hedda be released?

At the moment, no release date has been revealed or even when the filming of the movie will begin. Over time, the story managed to consolidate itself as a classic and a cult title. It is currently considered one of the great works that have marked history and one of the best female characters.