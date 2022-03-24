Matt Reeves isn't done yet. 'The Batman' has a deleted Joker scene in which Robert Pattinson's Batman meets The Joker for the first time.

Hello to the Joker: New deleted scene from ‘The Batman’, watch it here

If you haven't seen The Batman yet, what are you waiting for? Marvel's Eternals star Barry Keoghan played the Joker as a cameo role at the end of The Batman when he and Paul Dano's Riddler became cell neighbors at Arkham Asylum.

This isn't something new, Matt Reeves has previously spoken about the decision to include Joker in The Batman, making it clear to fans that it was a decision made in order to establish his version of Gotham City.

"It's not an Easter egg scene," Reeves told Variety. "It's not one of those end credits Marvel or DC scenes where it's going, like, 'Hey, here's the next movie!' In fact, I have no idea when or if we would return to that character in the movies. I thought it'd be really neat if so much of the fabric of Gotham just already existed."

"...I never was trying to say like, 'Hey, guess what, here's the Joker. Next movie!'" he added. "The idea was more to say, 'Hey, look, if you think that trouble is going to go away in Gotham, you can forget it. It's already here. And it's already delicious.'"

A new Joker

Today Matt Reeves has released a deleted scene from the film through the viral website that appears in the credit titles, rataalada.com. So many questions but no answers, here check out the deleted scene that collapsed the internet:

In this deleted scene, Batman and the Joker get a lot closer for a classic interrogation through the glass, as the Joker helps Batman form a profile on The Riddler.

We still don't know if 'The Batman' will have a sequel, although the box office data, the reception from critics and fans and the great plans to expand the universe of this Gotham with spin-offs on HBO Max are a very good bat-signal.