Hellraiser is just a few weeks away from returning to the screen after several decades of absence, despite all its failed sequels and expansions of the franchise. Here we tell you everything you need to know, such as its release date, cast, plot and when it will arrive to the streaming service.

Hellraiser is back after 35 years. The new adaptation of the horror classic returns to the big screen with an improved version of the cult classic that has won a place in the hearts of moviegoers for nine decades. The franchise, which has competed with such genre blockbusters as A Nightmare on Elm Street, has brought together a host of big-name actors for the upcoming production.

The premiere is scheduled to take place this year and will go directly to one of the most important streaming platforms of recent times. Thus, being an original proposal and production of the same. David Bruckner will be the director and during an interview with Entertainment Weekly he assured that it will bring some classic aspects back but that there will be many new things.

He said he became a fan of the story in 1987 after seeing it for the first time as a teenager. It made him want to become a filmmaker and years later apply to be the director. "It was a movie that really scared the hell out of me. It's digging into things that are so disturbing that I was almost afraid of the people who created it! This is not a remake. I just didn't think you could ever remake the original. It's too much of its own and I think it would be dangerous territory for filmmakers because how do you top that? This is a new story in the Hellraiser universe", he said.

Hellraiser: Release date and where to watch on streaming

The film will arrive on streaming service Hulu on October 7, a few weeks before Halloween. The trailer has already been released and promises a reinvention of Clive Barker's horror classic better than anything ever made before. It will take away the bad taste that most sequels have left.

Along with the trailer has been presented what is the official description of the upcoming movie and also the official poster featuring the iconic puzzle box, in which the preview is being solved and unleashes Pinhead and a new army of cenobites.

Barker is not only the director, but also the producer. Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski of The Night House are in charge of putting together the script, with story assistance from David S. Goyer (responsible for the Blade and Dark Knight trilogies). The film received an R rating due to its "strong gore and gory horror violence, strong language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity", as stated.

Hellraiser: Who are the cast of the new version?

Hulu's upcoming production will star Jamie Clayton, known for her work on Sense8, as Pinhead. Odessa A'zion will play Riley, who takes possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its function is to summon supernatural beings obsessed with pain, known as cenobites.

Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic and Hiam Abbass are also part of the cast, but some of their roles have not yet been revealed. So we will have to wait a few days until they are confirmed.

Hellraiser: What will the film be about?

The director confirmed in a statement that the plot will be about "A young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, not realizing that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of supernatural sadistic beings from another dimension".

On the other hand, he talked about the decision to cast Clayton in the character of the main villain and said "We felt a kind of anticipation among fans to re-imagine the character. We knew we wanted Pinhead to be a woman. Jamie was the right person for the role. A person's identity can be really exciting for a role in a lot of ways, but I have to emphasize that Jamie absolutely killed; that's how we got there".