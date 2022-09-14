Hollywood superstar Henry Cavill may be joining HBO Max's new production House of the Dragon. Here's everything you need to know about the Man of Steel's appearance in the second season of the most-watched series.

Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the prequel House of the Dragon confirmed the arrival of its second season. Since its premiere, it has been able to break multiple records and recently became one of the most watched shows on HBO. It had 9.99 million views with its first episode alone. Now, Henry Cavil seems to want to join the cast.

So the series, starring Milly Alcock, Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy is a furor that people are consuming more and more. So far only 4 episodes have been released and the last one left a lot to talk about. Previously it had already begun to circulate that other celebrities could join the cast in the second season.

Elizabeth Olsen, who gave life to Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, could arrive as one of the important characters of the plot, which is based on the events that shaped the House Targaryen. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, it is not the first time that the actress has fooled around with this production, as a few years ago she auditioned for the role of Daenerys for the mother series.

Henry Cavill in talks to join House of the Dragon

The production, created from the books by George RR Martin, wants to enlarge its cast and what better than with great known artists. According to Insider, Henry Cavill is already talking to HBO Max to join what will be the new season of the most watched series on the streaming platform.

It is still unknown what role the Superman actor could play, but there is already speculation as to what it could be. In social networks users have already spoken and revealed that they would like Cavill to give life to Cregan Stark. This was the head of House Stark, Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North during the reigns of Viserys I, Aegon II, Aegon III, Daeron I and Baelor I Targaryen.