Henry Cavill has portrayed some iconic roles such as Sherlock Holmes and Superman. However, fans wish to see him playing another one: James Bond. Here's what the actor says about the speculation.

Henry Cavill is mostly known for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe. However, that’s not the only iconic character he’s got to portray, as he has also played Sherlock Holmes in “Enola Holmes” and Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher,” which will now be played by Liam Hemsworth.

The actor has also taken part in action movies such as “Mission Impossible: Fallout” and “U.N.C.L.E,” as well as having a massive following (22.6 million on Instagram). So it’s not surprising that his name is one of the many to come out when discussing who will be replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond.

As producers are looking for the new actor to take on the iconic role of the 007 agent, fans are also being sure their preferences are heard. Their favorites include Sam Heughan, Idris Elba, Tom Holland and Richard Madden. But, what does Henry Cavill think of this? The actor shared his thoughts while talking with USA Today.

Could Henry Cavill be James Bond? Here’s what he thinks

While Cavill knows how powerful fans’ opinions are for execs and producers, he takes the rumors carefully. Talking about the rumors with USA Today on Nov. 2, the actor said that he enjoys the articles about who is the favorite to take on the role, and that’s “flattering.” However, he also took the opportunity to say that he doesn’t feel he has enough time.

“It's about how much time I have and these roles have to be respected because there's a lot of work to be done on them. You can't just jump from one iconic role to another without time to prepare them," he said.

And that’s because right now he has his hands full. Not only he will return to the DCEU as Superman, for which he reportedly give up “The Witcher,” but he will also appear in the upcoming 2023 spy-drama “Argylle,” next to Bryce Dallas Howard and Dua Lipa, in her debut as an actress.