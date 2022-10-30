Henry Cavill is the face of many big projects, but he is especially known for his time as Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Here, check out how much he has earned for his characters and what his net worth is through 2022.

Henry Cavill announced just a few days ago that he will no longer be returning to play Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of The Witcher. He also assured that he is more than happy with his new replacement, Liam Hemsworth and that he is sure he will do a great job in the skin of his old character.

It is not known what the real reason for his decision is but it is estimated to be due to scheduling conflicts, as it came just after announcing his official return asSuperman for DC, five years after he last appeared as the hero in Justice League.

His cameo in Black Adam has been driving fans crazy and they have been waiting for this moment for many years, just like the actor. The filming of the post-credit scene took place at the same time he was filming the Netflix series, so he had to take some time off.

Henry Cavill's salary as Superman

His initial payment for Man of Steel was $300,000 but it was not his total profit. Normally the actors are paid at the beginning of the project and that is added to what is collected in various aspects, such as marketing, reproductions and more.

In their contracts it is explicitly written that they are given a share of the profits from the film itself and many other things. In total, Henry got a $14 million check for his time as Superman in Man of Steel, according to USA Today.

As he participated in other DC productions, such as Justice League and Batman v Superman, his salary has increased exponentially. It is not yet known exactly how much he has earned for new projects, such as his cameo in Black Adam, but it is estimated to be a large amount of money.

Henry Cavill's salary in The Witcher

The 39-year-old actor was paid $400k per episode for the first season of the Netflix series, according to Variety. So his total earnings were $3.2 million, as he had eight episodes. Then, for the second season, he increased his salary by more than double to what he was earning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Henry earned a salary of $2 million per episode in season 2. With a total of eight episodes, he would take $8 million for playing Geralt of Rivia.

Henry Cavill's net worth

Henry has a net worth of $40 million in total, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His earnings not only come from his movies and series, but also from endorsements and sponsorships he does with brands. In 2008, she began appearing in several commercials for the fragrance brand, Dunhill.

Thanks to these small jobs, her net worth has increased considerably. In 2013 he bought a $5 million mansion in Lake Sherwood, near the outskirts of Hollywood. The home is rumored to be quite futuristic and sits atop a natural elevation.