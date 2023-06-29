Henry Cavill has become one of the most recognizable stars in the film industry. However, the now 40-year-old British actor had to start somewhere. His first job was in the 2001 independent film Laguna.

There he did not have a small role, but was chosen to play one of the main characters, Thomas Aprea. The following year was when he got one of the most important offers of his small career and it was related to an iconic story.

This was an adaptation of Alexandre Dumas‘ revolutionary novel. He was only 17 years old when when he participated in the drama film of romance and adventure. He shared the screen with great actors of the time.

The movie with a young Henry Cavill that you can watch online for free

Henry Cavill had not yet come of age when his parents gave him permission to play Alberto Mondego / Alberto Dantés in The Count of Monte Cristo. This currently can not only be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video, but can also be watched on Shout! Factory TV or stream it for free on YouTube.

The Superman actor was only 17 years old when he played there and 21 years have passed since then. He has appeared in 25 more movies since the film’s release. The cast was full of great stars of the time. Among them were Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce, Luis Guzman and Richard Harris.

The adaptation of Dumas’ story was directed by Kevin Reynolds and it was Jay Wolpert who helped create the screenplay from the iconic novel. The official description of the adaptation released in 2002 reads:

“Edmond Dantés’s life and plans to marry the beautiful Mercedes are shattered when his best friend, Fernand, deceives him. After spending 13 miserable years in prison, Dantés escapes with the help of a fellow inmate and plots his revenge, cleverly insinuating himself into the French nobility”.