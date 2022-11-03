After all the drama with the remake of The Little Mermaid, it's time for another Disney classic to get its own live-action version: Hercules. The film will be brought to us by the acclaimed Russo brothers and director Guy Ritchie. Here, check out everything that is known so far.

Hercules live-action is a fact! After much to-ing and fro-ing, the musical will return to the big screen and this time with a great production team. The Russo brothers, creators of Avengers: Endgame, will be producing the new movie. Guy Ritchie, who previously worked with Disney on Aladdin, will direct and write the screenplay.

The famous brothers, Joe and Anthony, spoke with Variety and revealed some interesting details about the project, such as what it would be based on and inspired by. It's still too early to know the release date, cast or even the plot, but it could be in a few months the next details to come out.

They also assured that they have no intention of returning to Marvel anytime soon or at least until 2030, so they will be focused on the next projects they have, such as this new version or the new movie for Netflix with Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt and Giancarlo Esposito, titled The Electric State.

What did the Russo brothers say about the new version of Hercules?

During an interview with Variety, the Russo brothers assured that the project is already underway and that Guy Ritchie, the assigned screenwriter and director for the live-action, is working on his own version of David Callaham's script, which will have many modern tweaks.

"I think Disney is excited to see what we can all bring to the table in a way that's not just a reinterpretation of the animated film. Guy is perfect for that because he has a penchant for experimentation. We've always wondered how to adapt everything into a musical", Joe Russo said.

Hercules: What will be the inspiration for the live-action?

According to the Russo brothers, social media is going to play a big role in the pre-production process. The main focus of the original film is going to be maintained but there will be some modern twists.

"Audiences today are very influenced by TikTok, right? What's their expectation of what a musical looks and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how a modern musical is executed", they assured.

On the other hand, the pair of directors believe that many of Disney's remakes have failed to follow exactly the original material of the story, because it creates situations of little interest to the public and viewers. For that very reason they have decided to innovate and add many new nuances to the story.

"I think we have a point of view on how they can push the boundaries of their licenses in the future, rather than just sticking to saga management. It's going to be something more experimental in tone, something more experimental in execution. With a different, experimental tone, 'Hercules' will be influenced by TikTok and social media as a musical", Joe Russo clarified.