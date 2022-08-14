Despite the box office’s slowdown this weekend, Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” hasn’t stopped adding millions to its still-growing grossings. Here, check out how much the action sequel has to collect to surpass “Infinity War” at the all-time domestic box office.

While the box office has entered a slowdown after weeks, “Top Gun: Maverick” is close to reaching another milestone for its successful run. Tom Cruise's summer hit could soon dethrone "Avengers: Infinity War" in the sixth place of highest-grossing films of all time.

Right now, Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” is topping the domestic box office, with another $13.1 million over the weekend for a total of $54.4 million after two weeks. However, this week the overall ticket sales tapped out at $66.4 million, according to Comscore, which is the lowest results in months, per Variety.

Either way, “Maverick,” which also stars Glen Powell and Miles Teller, is still selling tickets despite being in its 12th weekend of release. Here, check out how much more the film needs to gross to surpass the sixth place at the domestic box office of all time.

‘Top Gun: Maverick” is $5 million away from “Infinity War”

In its 12th weekend of release, the sequel added $7.1 million from 3,181 venues over the weekend, according to Variety. This means that the film has grossed $673.8 million domestically, and it is only $5 million away from “Avengers: Infinity War,” which is currently the sixth-highest grossing film in the US ($678,815,482).

Last week, the film surpassed “Titanic” (1997) and became the seventh-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office. It also became Paramount’s biggest film in its 110-year history. If “Maverick” continues with this pace, it also has a slim chance of topping Black Panther’s $700 million domestic earnings, to claim the fifth place.

Meanwhile, worldwide the film has grossed $1.37 billion, being the 13th-highest grossing movie globally, besting, precisely, Black Panther ($1.347 billion). The numbers are impressive, especially as the film wasn’t released in either China or Russia.