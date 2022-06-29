The witches are back! The sequel to Disney and Kenny Ortega's great classic is one of the most acclaimed films of the 90's and its return is one of the most anticipated of the year. But, the Sanderson sisters are not the only ones to return, here you can find out who the cast is, release date and more.

'Hocus Pocus 2': Release date, cast and everything you need to know about the sequel to the classic film

Hocus Pocus has become one of Disney's most iconic films since its release in 1993. Marked as a landmark of the 1990s generation and a Halloween classic, fans have set the bar high for this new movie, which Anne Fletcher will direct.

On Tuesday 28th, Disney Plus has revealed a small preview of what we will be able to see in the movie, which has a release date of September 30th of this year. Over the years it has been nominated for several Saturn and Young Artist awards. It was such an acclaimed horror comedy that it grossed $45.4 million at the Box Office, beating out The Witches, which only grossed $15.3 million.

According to IMBd, in the first film, 300 years have passed since the Sanderson sisters were executed for practicing dark sorcery. They come back to life thanks to a combination of a spell cast before their death and Max's accidental actions and they only have one night to secure their existence. Now we just have to wait and see what will happen in this new movie full of magic, spells and a bunch of hocus pocus.

Hocus Pocus 2 cast

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their respective roles. But the Sanderson sisters are not the only ones to return, as Doug Jones will reprise his role as Billy Butcherson. Unfortunately there is one actor we will miss and that is Jason Marsden, as he will not be returning in Hocus Pocus 2 as the voice of Thackery Binx.

In the original film, Thackery Binx was a teenager who had been cursed to spend the rest of eternity as a black cat after getting into trouble with witches. But the curse is lifted at the end of the film so that he can be reunited with his sister in the afterlife.

At the same time, there were some great new additions. Like Whitney Peak, who plays Zoya Lott on Gossip Girl, Lilia Buckingham from Dirt, Belisa Escobedo from American Horror Stories, Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso, Tony Hale from Veep, Sam Richardson from The Tomorrow War, Juju Brener from Vanquish, Froy Gutierrez from Teen Wolf, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2 plot

According to Disney, it's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, and they're out for revenge. Now three high school students must stop the ravenous witches from causing a new kind of mayhem in Salem before dawn and on All Hallows Eve.

Anne Fletcher, director of the film, said to The Hollywood Reporter: "It's so much fun to have these three amazing actresses to portray these characters from such a beloved film. I'm so grateful to be able to have a role in this sequel, it's going to be a proposition for everyone from the fans who grew up with the original to the next generation of audiences, and I really can't wait to get started on the production".