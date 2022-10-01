Lock up your children! Yes Salem, Hocus Pocus is back! The Sanderson sisters have returned to continue tormenting the town's community, but what was most striking was the absence of the actors who played the children in the first installment. Here we tell you what happened to them and why they did not participate.

Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on the Disney+ streaming platform over the course of September 30 and viewers have already given it repeated plays. Despite having had to wait almost 30 years for the sequel, there are already rumors of a possible third installment and it could be closer than we think.

Anne Fletcher, director of the new follow-up to the 1993 classic, brought Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy back to the screen. The actresses reprised their legendary characters, the Sanderson witches/sisters. They have returned to Salem to exact revenge and torment a new group of teenagers.

Fans installed the theory that next year, when the 30th anniversary of the film will be celebrated, would be the ideal time to launch the announcement of the trilogy. The team has assured to be interested in making it but they don't know when, hopefully we won't have to wait another 29 years to see what will happen with the witches.

Why weren't the children of Hocus Pocus in the sequel?

According to Anne Fletcher, the director of the sequel, the absence of the actors was due to the difficulties of integrating them organically into the plot without making it seem like an obligation to show a cameo of them. Anyway, the only one who was really close to reprise her role was Thora Birch, who played Dani.

But this couldn't happen due to the actress' busy schedule. However, there is already talk of a third installment and in the event that this becomes a reality and production begins, the team noted: "It seems that the original Hocus Pocus characters no longer live in Salem, otherwise, there is no reason why they would not have recognized the three Sanderson sisters and helped to fight them".

So Max and Allison's return doesn't seem to be a possible option, Dani's is another talk altogether. All three gave the present at the 20th anniversary of the film and have already started talking about the next one, which will be in 1 year and Birch confessed "I'm still recovering from the 20th anniversary of Hocus Pocus. I'm sure this one will be even more extra".

On the other hand, the actress also talked about her absence in the sequel and said "I was working on something else when they were filming, otherwise I would definitely be there on set with the girls. I can't wait to see what they do with it. I know they're taking a completely different and fresh approach, so I'm excited".

What happened to the actors?

Thora Birch

She was named after the famous Nordic god of thunder and was only 10 years old when she starred as Dani in the first Hocus Pocus film in 1993. Daughter of Jack Birch and Carol Connors, she continued to work in the industry and at the age of 40 has more than 30 productions in her repertoire. Some of these include American Beauty, Dungeons & Dragons and The Walking Dead, among others.

But from one moment to another she stopped being seen in events and in most of the things that are usually done in the Hollywood industry. Her disappearance from the media had to do with several factors at the same time and according to The Guardian, who spoke to her in 2014, she claims it was a combination of bad luck, bad timing and bad reputation.

The actress disagrees and gets quite upset when they say they suggest she has taken a break, since she has never stopped working but in productions that have not made it very far, such as Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story in 2003, Train in 2008 or Petunia in 2012.

"It makes me angry that you use that phrase ['taking a step back'] because I didn't do it. I've always been working, but no one was paying attention", she confessed to The Guardian interviewer.

Vinessa Shaw

The 46-year-old actress has built a great filmography over the years, having more than 45 films in her repertoire and big hits, such as The Hills Have Eyes, Side Effects and The Weight of Water with Sean Penn. She made her film debut in 1980 and it took her more than 10 years to return to the big screen and it wasn't until Hocus Pocus that she got the supporting role of Allison.

Since then she has been in multiple productions and has made several cameos in television series.after having participated in the first installment of Disney and Kenny Ortega's film, a crazy theory has been installed based on the intentions of her character.

It started to come to life thanks to the scene Allison shares with Winifred Sanderson where the young woman holds the witch in place with a container of salt, after making a circle around her. In response, Winnie calls her "a clever little white witch".

The actress spoke about this with The Wrap earlier this year and said "It was intentionally implied, for sure. Because if you look at the necklace that I'm wearing, it might look like, because you don't see it, obviously, when I'm wearing the full party dress, but later on, when I'm just in regular clothes. change of you know, jeans and the turtleneck and the sweater, you can see. And the necklace, it has a kind of design that looks like a pentagram with the stones. If you look really close...it's kind of a gold locket, with white pearls connected to the locket, and it has kind of a design that could, if you connected it all together, it would look like a pentagram. But, again, it was never explicit".

Omri Katz

After Hocus Pocus, where he played Max Dennison, he only made 3 more film productions and the last one was the short film Perfect Girl in 2006. He retired from acting before becoming popular for his work in the series Dallas and even won a Soap Opera Digest Award for his portrayal of John Ross Ewing III.

EW spoke with Katz about the sequel through his rep Nery Lemus and the 46-year-old actor said, "People have been asking and, unfortunately, I'm not in it. I would have loved to be involved. I feel bad for the original fan base who say they're not in it for me. I'm sure they wanted to see us reprise our roles" and added "I think it will be good for everyone who loved the original! I hope the fans will go see it. I know I will."