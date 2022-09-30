With the arrival of the Hocus Pocus sequel on Disney+, fans are wondering if the story has really come to an end, after waiting 29 years to find out what happened to the characters. Here we tell you everything that is known so far about the possible third installment.

Hocus Pocus premiered (finally) its sequel after 29 years of waiting. Today was the big day and the film is now available in the Disney+ catalog. The Sanderson witches are back once again in the hands of Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

Anne Fletcher directed the sequel and Lynn Harris produced it. The Salem sisters were joined by such greats as Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones and Sam Richardson. Some were also conspicuous by their absence, such as Thora Birch who played Dani Dennison in the original film.

Although the 40-year-old actress confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to take part in the new installment and that the production offered it to her but due to scheduling issues it couldn't take place. "I was working on something else when they were filming, otherwise I would definitely be there on set with the girls. I can't wait to see what they do with it. I know they're taking on a completely different and fresh form, so I'm excited", she assured.

Sanderson Witches are ready for Hocus Pocus 3

Anne Fletcher said she left the story open as to whether she could make a third installment of the story of the Sanderson sisters who were accused during the Salem witchcraft trials of 1693. "I've definitely left it wide open for any other film. Now it's really up to them if they want to do it. I can't say anything other than yes, it's left open - will they do it? I don't know, they haven't even talked about it, I can be honest with you", she assured during an interview with SFX magazine.

On the other hand, the main characters have spoken about it and have given their points of view. Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the youngest of the witches, Sarah Sanderson, confessed "Kathy had the idea that the third one should be animated. That would be a cool and smart idea. Of course I'd like to have a conversation about it, it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want".

To which Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy confirmed that they would love to play the Sanderson sisters, Winifred "Winnie" and Mary, again. "The fact that we can finally do this, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we could do it. I would love to have a franchise, especially of a character I love to play. If there was a third of course I would accept, but I can't imagine what the story would be like", Midler said.

Producer Lynn Harris also spoke on the matter and added, "There's always potential. It's a movie about magic and witches. Those things are timeless, aren't they, a multiverse of witches!".

This means that the idea of a third Hocus Pocus movie is not that far off. Although it's not official yet, fans are already getting excited and are just praying that they don't have to wait 30 years to see the witches in action again.