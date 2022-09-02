Honk for Jesus is the new comedy from Regina Hall (Scary Movie) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) that has arrived on one of the most important streaming services. Here we tell you how and where to watch the new film from producers Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is the latest comedy starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown who brought to the big screen a new dark satire about a megachurch in disgrace. The film is produced by Nope actor Daniel Kaluuya (under his production company 59% Productionsy).

The plot brings Trinitie Childs, a proud first lady of a Southern Baptist church, who along with her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs, served a congregation of tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, the two must work to reopen their church and rebuild their congregation, marking the greatest comeback commodified religion has ever seen.

The production marks the directorial debut of Adamma Ebo, creator of the 2018 short film of the same name. Jordan Peele is the executive producer and on Rotten Tomatoes it already has a 72% approval rating based on 90 reviews. Critics have given it the thumbs up, asserting that it "has some broad aims, but refuses to criticize them, instead delivering a biting, well-acted satire of organized religion".

Where to watch 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' on streaming?

The comedy had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year on January 23. This morning it arrived to one of the most popular streaming platforms. It is now available on Peacock and to access the catalog, the service offers multiple plans for its users. The subscription costs only $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.