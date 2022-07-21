The game that inspired the characters of the Netflix series and the Duffer brothers, Stranger Things, will return to the screen with an exceptional cast. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new adaptation.

Dungeon & Dragons is coming back to the big screen in 2023 with a great cast, full of celebrities and renowned actors. The game that inspired the Stranger Things saga is set to return after its fiasco in 2000, starring Jeremy Irons, Justin Whalin and Marlon Wayans.

It will be adapted by Paramount Pictures and eOne, which not only confirmed the title of the film, but also made the release date official. The new project is another of Hasbro's attempts to make The world's greatest roleplaying game a reality, as it was with the Transformers saga.

Dave Arneson, John Francis Daley, Jonathan M. Goldstein, E. Gary Gygax, Derek Kolstad will be in charge of the script, while Daley and Goldstein will also direct the film, as they did in Game Night and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast

A new opportunity to get to know more fully the characters of the mythical game is coming and with a great cast. We will be able to see Chris Pine as a bard, Michelle Rodriguez as a barbarian, Justice Smith as a sorcerer, Regé-Jean Page as a paladin, Sophia Lillis as Doric (a druid), Hugh Grant as Forge Fletcher (a rogue), Jason Wong as Dralas, Sophia Eleni as Tabaxi Mother, Natali Servat as Wood Elf Prisoner and Appy Pratt as Ishira.

Cloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Shota Kakibata, Alexis Rodney, Edgar Abram, Daniel Campbell, Barry O'Connor and Nicholas Blane will also be part of the main cast but it is not yet known which roles they will be playing.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves plot and release date

"Our journey begins in The Forgotten Realms, but there is still much we don't know. Is there treasure to be found? Is there any chance of survival? Is there Honor Among Thieves?".

So confirmed the film's official Twitter page. Not many details of this new adaptation are known yet, but if it is faithful to the original 1974 game, we will undoubtedly see a lot of magic, creepy monsters (such as Vecna, who appeared in the fourth season of Stranger Things) and a lot of action.

The movie has a release date of March 3, 2023, so we will only have to wait a few months to see it. At the San Diego Comic-Con they unveiled how some of the actors will look in their costumes and set up a whole Dungeons & Dragons Tavern show.

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page described the film and what filming was like in an interview with Collider. Pine confirmed that it will be a cross between Game of Thrones, The Princess Bride and Monty Python and the Holy Grail. "We had a lot of fun making it. It has a lot of exciting moments. It's lighthearted, it's got the heart of the '80s, there's a little bit of The Goonies in it", he commented. On the other hand, Page said it will be a sigh of relief for fans of the franchise around the world. "It's a brilliant job. I'm literally paying off my mortgage by fighting imaginary dragons", he confessed.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: What is the game about?

In the board game each participant assumes a certain role: there are warriors, wizards, priests, elves and many other characters. Each has its own basic characteristics. For example, warriors will always have a great deal of boldness and bravery, and elves will always have a great facility with words.

Some participants will take the roles of heroic characters in the fantasy world and there will be one who must take the role of Game Master, who is the one who narrates the story where the players play and makes them react according to their actions.

The objective of the game is to make your chosen character, or your team, overcome the obstacles set by the Dungeon Master, to gain experience points. The player or players who achieve the objective set by the Dungeon Master for the game wins.