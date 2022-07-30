Gaten Matarazzo and Angourie Rice star in Paramount +'s new project, giving life to two students who must compete for their professor's recommendation to get into the prestigious Harvard University. Here we tell you all about the romantic comedy.

Honor Society is the new Paramount + series that arrived on the platform on Friday, July 29 with hopes of thriving in the catalog and having several seasons. Filming took place in Vancouver, Canada.

Gaten Matarazzo, actor who gives life to Dustin in Stranger Things, and Angourie Rice, who plays Betty Brant in Spider-Man: Far from Home are the new protagonists of the young adult comedy. Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Avery Konrad, Kerry Butler and Armani Jackson are also part of the cast.

Honor Society: Who Gaten Matarazzo plays and what he thinks about his character

The Stranger Things actor plays Michael, Honor's biggest competition, played by Angourie Rice. Gaten confessed to TV Insider how much he enjoyed bringing his character to life, as he likes to accept challenges and embody new roles that help him break the mold. Michael was one of the ones that got to the actor the most and he confessed:

"When it comes to a lot of characters who are portrayed as nerds, back of the class, not really talking, scared of girls, they're usually portrayed as doing anything to be with the girl who's talking to them and leave everything around them. And I think what's interesting about Michael is that he doesn't like them either. There's this idea that the minute they're allowed to be in these groups or anybody in these pockets or crowds, it's nice for them that all of a sudden they're going to be with open arms and excited to be around these people".

"Why on earth would they like you when you've treated them like crap for so long? And I think it's real and it's honest. I always hated these movies where these wary characters would suddenly switch sides. And it was very interesting to play a character where he was upfront and open about the fact that he doesn't like you either".

'Honor Society' Plot

Honor is an ambitious high school senior whose only goal is to get into Harvard, assuming she can first get the coveted recommendation of her vocational counselor, Mr. Calvin. Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to defeat her three main student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls in love with her biggest competition, Michael.